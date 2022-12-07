Technology

Amazon's Prime Gaming to be launched in India soon

Amazon's Prime Gaming to be launched in India soon

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 07, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Prime Gaming is a revamped version of Twitch Prime (Photo credit: Amazon)

The launch of Amazon's gaming subscription service, Prime Gaming, seems to be inching closer, according to gaming industry analyst Rishi Alwani. Alwani claimed that a dedicated page was visible upon searching "Prime Gaming" on Amazon India's website, but it threw an error upon clicking on the on-page content. Soon after individuals began tweeting about Prime Gaming's possible launch, Amazon took down the page.

Why does this story matter?

The race to lead the cloud gaming sector in India has become fierce. Jio recently launched JioGamesCloud in partnership with NVIDIA GeForce Now.

Netflix is also ramping up its cloud gaming portfolio with new titles.

Now, Amazon is gearing up to launch its cloud gaming service in India. An official announcement regarding Prime Gaming's launch seems imminent.

Amazon was likely testing Prime Gaming links

It seems like Amazon's Prime Gaming page went live earlier than planned. Or, Amazon was probably conducting some tests. Some Amazon users saw a dedicated Prime Gaming banner on the e-commerce website but clicking on it threw an error. Now, the banner has been removed and only the Prime membership page is visible.

Everything to know about Prime Gaming

Amazon's Prime Gaming is a subscription-based gaming service, which is home to various exclusive cloud-based game titles. It comes included with the Prime membership, and offers instant access to tons of games, with new additions every month. It also provides users with a range of gaming perks including in-game loot and Twitch-focused features. Prime Gaming is already operational in several markets.

Prime Gaming's portfolio in India should be similar to US

Though Amazon India is yet to confirm anything, a formal announcement could happen in the coming days. Meanwhile, in the US, Prime Gaming is offering eight games this December, including QUAKE, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, DOORS: Paradox, Desert Child, The Amazing American Circus, Rose Riddle 2, Banners of Ruin, and Spinch. Prime Gaming in India should offer these titles too.