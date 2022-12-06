Technology

'God In a Box' brings OpenAI's ChatGPT to WhatsApp

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 06, 2022, 07:11 pm 2 min read

OpenAI's interactive AI-based chatbot ChatGPT is the talk of the town. The Internet loves this chatbot that can code, tell stories, and write essays. Now, the same experience is available on WhatsApp, courtesy of 'God In a Box.' The power of AI will be at the tip of your finger with the help of this chatbot. Let's see what it's all about.

Why does this story matter?

The ability to chat with an AI-based bot that can not only answer philosophical questions but can also plan your date is no small matter.

To do the same on the world's most popular instant messaging platform is an even bigger thing. 'God In a Box' has the potential to improve the utility of WhatsApp by many times.

'God In a Box' is trained on ChatGPT-3.5

Like ChatGPT, 'God In a Box' is based on the GPT-3.5 model. Users will be able to use it the same way as ChatGPT. It will answer user queries with the same human touch as ChatGPT. However, unlike ChatGPT, 'God In a Box' is not free. Interested users will have to pay $9 (around Rs. 700) per month for the bot.

Users can join the waitlist

'God In a Box' doesn't need any credentials to log in. All you need is a beta key, which can be obtained for free by retweeting the launch announcement tweet by @VarunMayya. Users also have the option to join the waitlist by visiting https://godinabox.co/.

The chatbot understands context like ChatGPT

'God In a Box' understands context like ChatGPT. Therefore, it gives the same answers as before when you ask the same question. The chatbot will store the full search and query history. It is helpful considering how every conversation is automatically reset after 10 minutes of inactivity. Or, users can press the !reset command. Users can only send three messages in 10 minutes.

The chatbot doesn't need manual authentication

Users will be able to integrate other apps with chatbot

'God In a Box' has been introduced on WhatsApp instead of Telegram due to the former's high daily active users, said Mayya. The chatbot's future implications include the ability to integrate Calendly, Gmail, and Zapier. Users will also be able to use the chatbot as their personal executive assistant. It is safe to use and doesn't store any messages.