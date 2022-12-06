Technology

Google Pixel Fold, with Tensor G2 SoC, spotted on Geekbench

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 06, 2022, 06:51 pm 2 min read

The 'Pixel Fold' may come in Chalk and Obsidian shades (Photo credit: FRONT PAGE TECH)

Google's 'Pixel Fold' is said to be in the works for a while now, and it may arrive sometime in 2023. The possible design renders of the device have already surfaced. Now, a smartphone codenamed 'Felix' with Tensor G2 SoC has appeared on the Geekbench database, which hints at the brand's first-ever foldable smartphone. The listing has also revealed the device's key specifications.

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets depending on their single-core and multi-core scores. It performs a series of operations per core to produce a unified output. The faster a processor completes the tasks, the higher it scores. Google's Felix model has achieved a single-core score of 1,047 and a multi-core score of 3,257.

Google Pixel Fold: What are the expected specifications

The Pixel Fold will flaunt an inward-folding book-like design, a glass body, a polished metal frame, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear camera module will jut out, and not join the metal frame as seen on the Pixel 7 series phones. The cover screen will have a punch-hole cut-out, while the main display will have a thick top bezel housing a selfie camera.

A 120Hz AMOLED main display is expected

The Pixel Fold may get a 7.58-inch QHD+ (1840x2208 pixels) AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5:6 aspect ratio, and 1,200 nits of maximum brightness. It may flaunt a 5.78-inch cover screen. Dimensions-wise, the device is expected to measure 123mmx148mmx192.44mm. The previous leaks suggest that the Pixel Fold will get a Samsung-made ultra-thin glass (UTG) inner screen.

It may feature a 64MP main camera

The Pixel Fold is tipped to feature a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor, a 12MP IMX386 ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP S5K3J1 telephoto snapper. There will be a 9.5MP selfie camera on the outer screen.

Felix will be powered by a Tensor G2 chip

Google's Pixel Fold, said to be codenamed Felix, will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset. It will come paired with 12GB of RAM. According to the Geekbench listing, the device will boot the Android 13 operating system. The previously revealed renders have confirmed top and bottom-mounted speakers on the device, along with a mmWave 5G antenna on the top.