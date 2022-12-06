Technology

Google Search gets new continuous scrolling feature on desktop

Google Search gets new continuous scrolling feature on desktop

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 06, 2022, 06:07 pm 2 min read

The continuous scroll feature was released on mobiles last year

Google has introduced the 'continuous scroll' feature for search results on desktop. This feature will now display up to six pages of search results in one go. To view more results, you will have to click on the "More" button at the bottom of the page. This option is currently being rolled out for English search results in the U.S.

Why does this story matter?

The latest Google Search feature displays more search results so that users do not have to have to navigate across pages to find the relevant answer to their query.

The company has made a series of changes, which include incorporating more visual search results.

It might be a while before this feature gets a wider rollout.

Continuous scrolling is not the same as infinite scrolling

The continuous scroll feature does not work like an infinite scroll option. The latter is what you see on the explore section of Instagram where new posts continually show up as you keep scrolling. Google is implementing continuous scroll for desktops which will display up to six pages of search results at one time before you reach the end of the page.

Google previously followed a "paged" approach to displaying results

This new desktop feature enhances the visibility of those websites that did not rank high enough to be displayed on the first page of search results. Previously, Google followed a "paged" approach. That means if you have reached the end of the current search page, you will have to click on the page number displayed at the bottom to explore more results.

Continuous scrolling was released for mobile in October 2021

The company had released the 'continuous scroll' feature for smartphones in October last year. On the mobile, up to four pages of search results are displayed before you can see the "See more" option.