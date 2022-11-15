Technology

This is how Google Pixel Fold will look like

The "Pixel Fold" is said to arrive in Chalk (White) and Obsidian (Black) colorways (Photo credit: FRONT PAGE TECH)

Google's first-ever foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, could arrive in May 2023 with a hefty price tag, tipster Jon Prosser has revealed. The leaker has also shared high-quality renders of the premium device. The images show an inward-folding design with top and bottom-mounted speakers, a redesigned camera bar, a punch-hole cut-out on the cover screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Why does this story matter?

FRONT PAGE TECH, which is run by Prosser, is renowned for its accuracy. The publication-cum-YouTube channel has earlier revealed the renders for the Pixel Watch and the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro models, and they turned out to be accurate.

According to a new tip-off, Google may also reveal its first-ever tablet along with the foldable smartphone.

The Pixel Fold will have a redesigned camera visor

The Pixel Fold will sport an inward-folding design with a polished metal frame, glass body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear camera will protrude and will not join the metal frame as it does on the Pixel 7 series. The front cover display will have a punch-hole cut-out for the camera while the internal main screen will have thick top and bottom bezels.

Samsung is helping Google to develop the foldable phone

According to the previous leaks, the Pixel Fold will bear Samsung-made ultra-thin glass (UTG) inner screen. The internal panel may be a 7.58-inch (1840x2208 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 5:6 aspect ratio, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, the phone may measure 123mmx148mmx192.44mm. There could be a 5.78-inch cover display on the outside.

It will get a 9.5MP selfie camera on outer screen

Earlier, tipster Kuba Wojciechowski had claimed that the Pixel Fold will feature a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor, a 12MP IMX386 ultra-wide snapper, and a 10.8MP S5K3J1 telephoto lens. He had also said that the device will get 8MP and 10.8MP cameras on the inner and outer screens, respectively. However, Prosser's leak mentions that both the inner and cover cameras will be 9.5MP sensors.

It could be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset

The Pixel Fold could be fueled by the Tensor G2 chipset, which may come paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It will boot Android 13 operating system. The battery and charging details are unclear as of now. The renders show that the device will house speakers on the top and the bottom, and a mmWave 5G antenna on the top.

Google Pixel Fold: Pricing and availability

The Pixel Fold is tipped to bear a price tag of $1,799 (nearly Rs. 1.46 lakh). It may arrive as early as May 2023. Alongside the foldable smartphone, Google may also release its first-ever tablet, which is rumored to be called the Pixel Tablet.