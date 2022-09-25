Technology

Google Pixel Tablet enters EVT phase, key specifications leaked

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 25, 2022, 11:15 am 2 min read

The Pixel Tablet may be fueled by the first-generation Google Tensor chipset (Photo credit: Google)

Google is expected to unveil its Pixel Tablet in early 2023. Earlier, the tech giant also shared the renders for the device, revealing its design details. Now, developer Kuba Wojciechowski, in collaboration with 91mobiles, has disclosed that the Pixel tablet has entered the EVT (Engineering Validation Test) phase, and some device units have been shipped to India as well. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Pixel Tablet was officially confirmed at Google's I/O 2022 event in May.

Notably, the EVT phase usually comes after the prototyping stage. This indicates that the tech giant has already finalized the tablet's design and presumably the hardware, too.

The report also claims some tablet units have been shipped to India for EVT and certification, which means it could launch here as well.

Design and display The tablet may feature a 10.95-inch screen

According to a previous render revealed officially, the Pixel Tablet will bear a conventional rectangular design, with curved corners, symmetrical bezels, and a top-centered front camera (when held horizontally). On the rear, it would get a single camera. The device is said to sport a 10.95-inch LCD touchscreen with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is expected to arrive in two colorways.

Internals The device may offer up to 256GB of storage

The Pixel Tablet is likely to be powered by the first-generation Google Tensor SoC. It may arrive in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The device will boot a 64-bit version of Android 13 and have support for Google's first-party USI 2.0 stylus. Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. However, it may lack GPS, a proximity sensor, and a barometer.

Information Google Pixel Tablet: Pricing and availability

Google may unveil the Pixel Tablet in early 2023. The price and the availability details of the device will be revealed at the time of its launch. The tablet is expected to make its debut in India as well.