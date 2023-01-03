Technology

OnePlus partners with Jio, Airtel to offer 5G on smartphones

OnePlus smartphones from 2020 or later support 5G services

OnePlus has announced that users with the brand's 5G capable devices can now enjoy 5G services in India. The list of supported devices includes the flagship models as well as the Nord-branded handsets launched in 2020 or later. The company has partnered with leading telcos like Reliance Jio and Airtel for 5G testing. OnePlus has also tested the handsets on Vi's 5G network.

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus has been working with leading telecom companies to deliver 5G services to its customers in India.

The OEM worked with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vi to highlight the distinctive advantages of 5G technology at the recently held India Mobile Congress (IMC) in Delhi.

Indian consumers saw live demonstrations of 5G use cases on OnePlus smartphones.

All capable smartphones since 2020 will get 5G support

OnePlus introduced the first batch of 5G smartphones back in 2020 with the 8-series. As per the brand, all 5G-capable smartphones launched since 2020 will get support for 5G. The list includes OnePlus 8, 8T, 8 Pro, OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, 9R, 9RT, OnePlus 10 Pro, 10T, 10R, OnePlus Nord, CE 5G, CE 2 5G, CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord 2, and 2T.

5G would empower users with seamless technology: OnePlus

OnePlus users can now enjoy 5G services in India with key telecom service providers. "We are thrilled to join hands with the leading telecom players of India to bring transformational 5G technology. We are positive that our future-ready smartphones combined with superior 5G network capabilities, would empower our users with seamless technology," said Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO.

Jio users can enjoy standalone modes on OnePlus phones

OnePlus has partnered with Reliance Jio as well as Airtel. The former will allow users to enjoy Standalone (SA) 5G technology on OnePlus 5G devices. With the latter, users will witness support for 5G non-standalone (NSA) mode.