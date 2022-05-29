Business

New JioFi postpaid plans offer 50GB data, free 4G dongle

Written by Athik Saleh May 29, 2022, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Once the user consumes the monthly data benefits, the services will carry on at a reduced speed of 64kbps (Photo credit: Jio)

Reliance Jio has announced three new postpaid plans for JioFi, its 4G-enabled portable hotspot router. The plans, having a validity of one month, provide up to 50GB of high-speed data and are currently only available for businesses and enterprises. The telecom giant is also offering the 4G portable router for free along with the plans on a 'use and return basis.'

Context Why does this story matter?

JioFi's new postpaid plans for businesses are intended to increase the reach of the dongle.

The one month validity is expected to increase its popularity. However, the 18-month lock-in period may not appeal to everyone, especially small businesses.

The fact that the company is even throwing in a free dongle is bound to generate some excitement.

Plans The plans only have data benefits

The Rs. 249 plan offers a monthly data benefit of 30GB, while the Rs. 299 plan comes with 40GB of data per month. Both have a validity of one month and do not offer voice call or SMS benefits. Users can avail them with a lock-in period of 18 months. A JioFi dongle is available on a 'use and return basis' with both plans.

Information User get 50GB of data with the Rs. 349 plan

The Rs. 349 plan offers 50GB of monthly data, the most out of the new plans. It does not have SMS or voice call benefits and has a lock-in period of 18 months.

Device The dongle can be used by 11 users simultaneously

The JioFi M2S portable router can deliver download speeds of up to 150Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps. With the device, 10 users on Wi-Fi and one on USB tethered connection can simultaneously access the internet. Dimensions-wise, the dongle is 85mm long and 55mm wide. It supports 2.4GHz band and packs a 2,300mAh battery. It also has a built-in micro-SD card reader.