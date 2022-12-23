Business

Airtel 5G launched in Pune: Here's how to access it

Airtel 5G launched in Pune: Here's how to access it

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 23, 2022, 06:36 pm 2 min read

5G Plus introduces 20-30 times faster connectivity than 4G (Photo credit: Airtel)

Airtel has announced 5G Plus in Pune, covering major regions in the city. The telco's fifth-generation mobile service is rolling out to customers in a staged manner, as the company continues to expand its network. Users who own a 5G-capable phone can enjoy high-speed connectivity using their existing SIM cards. Here's how Pune dwellers can take advantage of Airtel's 5G service.

Why does this story matter?

The 5G race between Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio is the one to keep an eye on. Both companies are fiercely competing to draw more customers.

Airtel has now extended its 5G Plus service to Pune, where Jio had launched its services last month. The operator has mentioned that it'll make the service accessible throughout the city in due course of time.

Airtel has established 5G Plus in 10 major regions

Airtel claims that its 5G Plus service is currently operational in 10 major regions of Pune city including Kalyaninagar, Koregaon Park, Baner, Magarpatta, Hinjewadi, Kharadi, Hadapsar, Model Colony, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Swargate.

Existing 4G SIM cards can be used for 5G Plus

According to Airtel, users don't need to replace their existing SIM cards. If an individual has a 5G-capable phone, they can use their current 4G SIM to use the 5G Plus service. The operator claims that it is improving the network coverage and will soon expand to more regions within the city. It aims to have a pan-India 5G coverage by 2024.

Airtel 5G Plus now covers 18 major cities in India

Airtel now offers 5G Plus in 18 major cities in India. The list includes Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Gurugram, Panipat, Chennai, Siliguri, Nagpur, Guwahati, Lucknow, Imphal, Patna, Ahmedabad, Shimla, Gandhinagar, Visakhapatnam, and Pune.

5G Plus brings faster and more reliable connectivity

According to Airtel, its 5G Plus service offers 20-30 times faster speed than 4G connections, and access to ultra-fast gaming, HD streaming, and more. "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Pune. Customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster speeds," says George Mathen, CEO of Bharti Airtel, Maharashtra and Goa.