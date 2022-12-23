Business

Sensex plunges 981 points, Nifty settles around 17,800 mark

Sensex plunges 981 points, Nifty settles around 17,800 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 23, 2022, 04:18 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 3.47% to close at 8,400.35 points

The stock market on Friday closed on a bearish note as the Sensex fell 980.93 points to 59,845.29 points, while the Nifty shed 320.55 points to 17,806.8 points. The midcap stocks showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 3.47% to 8,400.35 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top stock gainers were Cipla, Divis Labs, and Titan Company, which climbed 0.24%, 0.22%, and 0.2%, respectively. The top losing sectors were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY METAL, which slipped 6.45%, 5.25%, and 4.68%, respectively. Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, and Hindalco were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 7.06%, 5.65%, and 5.16%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.12% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.12% to end at Rs. 82.86 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 54,635. However, the silver futures soared Rs. 530, or 0.77%, to Rs. 69,050. The crude oil future prices surged by $1.65, or 2.13% to $79.31 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index on Friday slipped 86.16 points, or 0.44%, to 19,593.06 points while the Nikkei rose 272.62 points, or 1.03%, to 26,235.25 points. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 233.25 points, or 2.18%, to 10,476.12 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $16,845.80, down 0.05% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,219.63, up 0.12%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% down), $245.61 (0.38% down), and $0.2596 (2.63% up), respectively. Up 4.57% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07766.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.