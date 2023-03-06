Politics

'Impotent': BJP leader Nalin Kateel's 'derogatory' dig at Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kateel has made derogatory remarks about Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday made derogatory comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, sparking a major controversy. Taking a dig at Gandhi and ex-CM Siddaramaiah over their alleged take on COVID-19 vaccination, Kateel said, "Rahul Gandhi cannot produce children." This comes at a time when election campaigns are in full swing for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Kateel's remarks come as poll campaigning in Karnataka is in full gear, with only a few months left for the 2023 Assembly elections.

They also came only days after PM Narendra Modi's visit to the poll-bound state.

Notably, Kateel is no stranger to contentious statements. To recall, earlier this year, he appealed to the people to send Tipu Sultan's descendants home, triggering a controversy.

Addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Ramanagara, BJP leader Kateel alleged, "Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah asked everybody not to take vaccines because if they do, they cannot have kids. In the night, they got vaccinated secretly." "That's the reason one of our MLCs, Manjunath said on the other day that Rahul Gandhi is not getting married because he cannot have kids," he claimed.

"@RahulGandhi & @siddaramaiah asked people not to take Covid19 vaccines saying it would make them infertile, but they secretly took it themselves, MLC Manjunath told me Rahul Gandhi is not getting married b'coz he cannot have children" : BJP K'taka State President @nalinkateel pic.twitter.com/KJNSiRobkq — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) March 6, 2023

Congress condemns remarks, demands action

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress condemned Kateel's remarks against Gandhi and termed them highly derogatory. It also demanded strict action against the BJP Karnataka chief. "It is shameful. He should apologize. I don't know what kind of political leaders [these] are. I strongly condemn his remarks," Congress leader Rashid Alvi told Times Now. However, there has been no response from the BJP so far.

Kateel is not new to making controversial remarks. Addressing a public rally earlier this year, he said, "We are devotees of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman...not Tipu's descendants. Let's send Tipu Sultan's descendants back home." In January, he courted another controversy by saying that BJP workers should focus on problems like "Love Jihad" instead of "small issues" like roads and sewage problems.

Significance of Nalin Kateel for BJP

Kateel is the BJP's Karnataka unit chief and has been a Lok Sabha MP since 2009, representing Dakshina Kannada, which is considered to be communally polarized. He is a member of the wealthy peasant Bunt community, which has tremendous influence over Dakshina Kannada. Under his leadership, the BJP has made significant advances in the region, winning the parliamentary seat every year since 2009.