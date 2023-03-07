India

Conrad Sangma sworn in as Meghalaya CM in Modi's presence

Conrad Sangma on Tuesday took oath as the CM of Meghalaya for his second consecutive term

National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma on Tuesday took oath as the chief minister of Meghalaya for his second consecutive term in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's Neiphiu Rio will be sworn in as Nagaland's CM later on Tuesday, while Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manik Saha will take oath on Wednesday to return to power in Tripura.

The BJP managed to retain power in the three northeastern states that went to polls last month; the results of the Assembly elections were declared last week.

While its ruling alliances won in Nagaland and Tripura, Meghalaya threw up a fractured mandate.

However, the NPP-BJP allied once again and received simultaneous support from regional parties to emerge as a strong coalition government in Meghalaya.

Sangma returned to power with stronger majority

Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dhar take oath as Meghalaya's deputy CMs

Besides Sangma, Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar were sworn in as the deputy CMs of Meghalaya at Raj Bhavan in the state capital, Shillong, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present. Governor Phagu Chauhan has also administered the oath of secrecy to cabinet ministers, including NPP leaders Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon, and Abu Taher Mondal.

2 from UDP, 1 each from HSPDP, BJP in cabinet

Other ministers in the 12-member cabinet are the BJP's Alexander Laloo Hek; the United Democratic Party's (UDP) Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla; and Shakliar Warjri of the Hill State Peoples' Democratic Party (HSPDP). Before leaving for the Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Sangma reportedly held a prayer meeting with all cabinet members of the new government.

PM Modi held closed-door meeting with Assam's cabinet

BJP President JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma—who played a pivotal role in paving the road for the BJP's secure footing in the northeast—also attended the oathtaking ceremony in Meghalaya. After arriving in Guwahati on Tuesday for a two-day visit to the northeast, Modi held a closed-door meeting with Assam's﻿ cabinet. He is likely to attend Rio's swearing-in ceremony in Nagaland, too.