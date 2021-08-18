In fresh violence, governor's carcade attacked in Meghalaya during curfew

The governor took a flight to the national capital and safely landed in Delhi

After a day of no untoward incidents, fresh violence was reported in Meghalaya state capital Shillong during curfew hours on Tuesday when unidentified miscreants attacked the carcade of Governor Satya Pal Malik with stones on its return from Assam after dropping him at an airport, a Raj Bhavan official said. The governor took a flight to the national capital and safely landed in Delhi.

Details

Few vehicles were damaged, no one was hurt: Official

"Unidentified miscreants pelted the convoy of cars with stones in Mawlai area of Shillong when it was returning (from Assam). A few vehicles were damaged in the attack but no one was hurt," the official said. Violence erupted in Mawlai and Jaiaw areas of Shillong on Independence Day during the funeral procession of a former militant, who was killed in a recent police encounter.

Complaint

The encounter prompted imposition of curfew in the state capital

The encounter prompted the administration to clamp curfew in the state capital and withdraw mobile internet services in at least four districts. An officer in the rank of superintendent of police accompanied the governor to the airport and a formal complaint is likely to be filed with the East Khasi Hills district administration on Wednesday, the official said.

Information

Curfew will be lifted for daylight hours on Thursday: CM

The curfew will be in force in Shillong till 5 am of August 18. Yesterday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the curfew will be lifted for daylight hours on Thursday as there were no untoward incidents in the last 24 hours.

Other details

Thangkhiew was shot dead on August 13

Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the former self-styled general secretary of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), was shot dead in an encounter when the police raided his home in the early hours of August 13. Thangkhiew was shot dead when he allegedly tried to attack a police team with a knife during the raid in connection with a series of IED blasts in the state.

Report

MHRC has asked for a detailed report on Thangkhiew's death

The state government has also decided to set up a peace committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong comprising representatives of civil society organizations and others as members. The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) had on Sunday directed Chief Secretary MS Rao to furnish a detailed report on Thangkhiew's death within 15 days.