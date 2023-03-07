India

Uttarakhand: Wildfires destroy over 107 hectares of forest cover

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 07, 2023, 10:54 am 1 min read

No human or animal deaths have been reported in the wildfires, said Uttarakhand's Forest Department (Representational Image)

More than 107 hectares of forest cover in Uttarakhand have been hit by wildfire incidents since January this year, according to the state's Forest Department, reported India Today. Reportedly, 40.6 hectares of forest area in the Garhwal region was the most affected, followed by a 35.5-hectare area in Kumaon. However, no human or animal deaths have been reported until now, the department said.

Hot weather increased wildfires in February

In 2023, 40 wildfires in both Garhwal and Kumaon reportedly caused financial losses of over Rs. 4.6 lakh so far. Meanwhile, wildfires also affected 31 hectares of admin wildlife, a category of protected forest area, which led to a loss of Rs. 14,670. Notably, such fire incidents rose during February due to hot weather. In Uttarakhand, forests usually catch fire between mid-February and mid-June.