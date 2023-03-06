India

RSS women's wing wants to teach babies 'sanskar' in womb

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 06, 2023, 09:14 pm 3 min read

The Samvardhinee Nyas, a unit of the Rashra Sevika Samiti—the women's wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)—has reportedly launched a campaign called Garbha Sanskar (pregnancy culture) to "impart cultural values to babies in the womb." Along with gynecologists, ayurvedic doctors, and yoga trainers, it is planning a program that comprises chanting of the Ramayana, the Bhagavad Gita, and yoga practice during pregnancy.

Details on Samvardhinee Nyas's event in Delhi

According to The Times of India, the Samvardhinee Nyas held a Garbha Sanskar event at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Sunday, where numerous gynecologists gathered to learn about the practice. Approximately 70-80 doctors, mostly gynecologists and ayurveda doctors from different parts of the country, reportedly reached the JNU to participate in the event.

Children need to be taught country is priority: Nyas official

During Sunday's event, Samvardhinee Nyas's National Organizing Secretary Madhuri Marathe said, "Garbha se hi sanskar laana hai (culture needs to be taught in the pregnancy phase itself). The child needs to be taught that the country is the priority." Citing the example of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's mother, Jijabai, Marathe said women should pray so that their newborns also possess the qualities of Hindu rulers.

One of speakers 'discussed' homosexuality

On the topic of LGBTQ+, one of the speakers, Dr. Shweta Dangre, claimed gender expectations during pregnancy were the major reason why kids turn out to be homosexual nowadays. "If the mother already has a son as her firstborn and expects her second-born to be a girl, but gives birth to a boy, then the child could grow up to be homosexual," she asserted.

Give birth to children like Lord Ram: Nyas co-convener

Meanwhile, Samvardhinee Nyas co-convener, Dr. Rajani Mittal, said the Garbha Sanskar initiative has been launched to restore India's old glory. "There is too much crime in the country. We see children murdering their parents, turning into rapists," she said. "Mothers will be happy if they give birth to children like Lord Ram, who are duty-bound towards parents and save the country too," she added.

Know about Samvardhinee Nyas

According to Samvardhinee Nyas's website, it is a cultural body dedicated to celebrating women's empowerment and pursuing the all-around mental, intellectual, spiritual, and physical development of Indian women. It aims to bring women together "in all their hues and with all their strengths" and harness their "tenor, intellect, inherent wisdom, creativity, and fortitude" in the nation-building process.