Nagpur: 15-year-old delivers baby after watching online videos, kills newborn

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 06, 2023, 06:37 pm 3 min read

While do-it-yourself (DIY) videos online are helpful in learning various skills and overcoming several daily obstacles, they do come with many knowledge limitations. In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl from Maharashtra, an alleged victim of sexual exploitation, delivered her own baby at her residence in Nagpur after watching YouTube videos. However, the teenager reportedly ended up killing the newborn.

She hid baby bump from mother: Police

On Sunday, the Nagpur Police revealed that the teen was sexually exploited by a man she reportedly got acquainted with on a social media platform. "She hid her baby bump from her mother by telling her that she was having some health issues," a police official told PTI. She reportedly got the idea of delivery at home and began watching tutorial videos on YouTube.

Body of newborn sent for postmortem: Cops

Keeping her identity a secret, the police revealed the girl was a resident of Nagpur's Ambazari. On March 2, she delivered the baby, and when her mother returned home, she asked her about her health condition. "The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, following which she was taken to a hospital. The body of the newborn was sent for postmortem," the official said.

Case registered under IPC and POCSO

As per media reports, a case has already been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) and also the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Furthermore, the aforementioned police officer revealed that after receiving the full postmortem report of the newborn, the charge of murder would also be invoked in the case.

Most abortions of unintended pregnancies in India deemed unsafe

As per a report released by the United Nations Population Funds (UNFPA) last year, 67% of abortions are deemed unsafe in India. It also added that about eight women die due to abortion-related complications daily, making it the third main reason behind maternal mortality. Amid a significant spike in unintended pregnancies, the UNFPA termed it a "global failure to uphold a basic human right."

Know about abortion taboo in India

Abortion has been legal for the past five decades in India, but the topic lacks awareness, making it taboo and inaccessible to marginalized sections of the country. Unsafe abortion is the third biggest factor in maternal mortality in our country, and the reasons behind it also include perpetually high costs for abortion at private hospitals that also discourage women from taking the step.

WHO on unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions

Abortion remains one of the popular yet contentious ways to terminate pregnancies, especially unintended ones. On unsafe pregnancy termination, the World Health Organization (WHO) says, "Unsafe abortion is a leading—but preventable—cause of maternal deaths and morbidities." "It can lead to physical and mental health complications and social and financial burdens for women, communities, and the health system," the world health body adds.