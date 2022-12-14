India

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: CMs, Fadnavis to meet Amit Shah today

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 14, 2022, 10:07 am 2 min read

After demonstrations turned violent last week, the CMs of both states decided to maintain peace and harmony

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his counterpart from Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, are set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss the raging border issue between both states. Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will also join the meeting. Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has partially suspended bus services to Karnataka.

Why does this story matter?

The inter-state border dispute began in the 1950s with both states claiming rights on hundreds of villages falling under each other's administration.

The dispute reignited after Bommai last month claimed that certain villages in Maharashtra want to merge with Karnataka, which Fadnavis dismissed.

Last week, the dispute escalated following protests in Karnataka's border town of Belagavi, with vehicles from either side being targeted.

Will make my stand clear: Karnataka CM

Bommai said Shah called the CMs of both states for discussions on the matter, where he will make his stand clear. He said he will share details of all the developments that have taken place since the State Reorganization Act came into effect before the Supreme Court. After the tense exchanges last week, both CMs agreed that law and order, and peace should prevail.

MSRTC suspends services of 382 of 1,156 buses

Following instruction from the state police department and district administration, the MSRTC suspended the services of 382 buses out of the total 1,156 buses to its neighboring state. MSRTC buses go to Karnataka via Nanded, Osmanabad, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Sindhudurg districts. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule on Saturday said the SC should hear the case urgently and pass a verdict.

Opposition slams BJP governments of states, Centre

Karnataka Assembly's Deputy Leader of Opposition, UT Khader, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in the state and Centre over their failure to resolve the dispute between the states. He accused Bommai of betraying the people of the state and not taking 'bold decisions' regarding the matter due to which Kannadigas are suffering. He demanded the Centre immediately intervene and resolve the issue.

Both states claim villages of the other state

Maharashtra has insisted that nearly 865 border villages/cities, including the likes of Nipani, Belagavi (previously Belgaum), and Karwar, should be merged with the state. Meanwhile, Karnataka has declared its rights over 260 Kannada-speaking border villages that are part of Maharashtra.