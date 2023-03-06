India

Delhi court sends Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Mar 06, 2023, 03:38 pm 3 min read

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday produced former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case, before Rouse Avenue Court as his weeklong remand expired. The court has now remanded him to judicial custody till March 20. Meanwhile, the CBI's counsel submitted the defense team was giving a political color to the investigations.

Why does this story matter?

Sisodia was arrested last week after eight hours of questioning in connection with alleged corruption in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government's now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi liquor policy case.

The CBI has alleged that under the policy—which Sisodia was instrumental in proposing and formulating—the AAP had extended undue favors to liquor traders in lieu of kickbacks, which the party used in election campaigning.

Sisodia's request for spectacles, Bhagavad Gita granted

Special judge MK Nagpal presided over the hearing as the CBI's counsel said they weren't seeking an extension of the remand but might seek Sisodia's custody again in the next 15 days. The court also allowed Sisodia's application seeking spectacles, Bhagavad Gita, a diary, and a pen. It directed the jail superintendent to consider Sisodia's request to be kept in a vipassana (meditation) cell.

Sisodia claimed CBI mentally harassing him

On Saturday, Sisodia's five-day custody was extended till Monday at the CBI's request. During the hearing on Saturday, the AAP leader alleged the probe agency was mentally harassing him by repeatedly asking the same questions from morning till late evening. The CBI arrested Sisodia on Sunday, alleging he was giving evasive replies upon being questioned and was not cooperating despite being confronted with evidence.

CBI first questioned Sisodia last year

The CBI previously questioned Sisodia in October 2022, too. It also raided his residence and searched his bank locker, following which Sisodia claimed the CBI "found nothing." He also didn't feature in the subsequent chargesheet that the CBI filed. Sisodia and the AAP have maintained that the scam allegations and the probe were a political vendetta by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) Centre.

Sisodia's bail hearing scheduled for Friday

Sisodia, who resigned as Delhi's deputy CM on Tuesday, also approached the Supreme Court to challenge his arrest in the case. However, it refused to intervene in the matter and noted Sisodia had adequate legal remedies available before the Delhi High Court. Later, he moved a regular bail application before the Rouse Avenue Court; it is scheduled to be heard on Friday (March 10).