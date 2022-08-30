Politics

'They found nothing': Sisodia on CBI searching his bank locker

'They found nothing': Sisodia on CBI searching his bank locker

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 30, 2022, 02:58 pm 2 min read

Earlier, the CBI raided Manish Sisodia's residence on August 19 in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy corruption.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths on Tuesday searched Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's bank locker in connection with the case of alleged corruption in the Delhi liquor policy. Sisodia—who was present with his wife during the search at Punjab National Bank's (PNB) Vasundhara, Sector 4 branch in Ghaziabad—said the CBI found nothing in his bank locker, claiming he was given a clean chit.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CBI earlier raided Sisodia's residence on August 19 over charges of alleged corruption in the Delhi liquor policy.

The now-scrapped policy was implemented in November 2021, privatizing the sale of alcohol in the national capital.

Sisodia has claimed the BJP was trying to impede the AAP's "good work" as Arvind Kejriwal emerged as an alternative to PM Narendra Modi for the 2024 elections.

Twitter Post 'CBI is welcome,' Sisodia said a day before the search

कल CBI हमारा बैंक लॉकर देखने आ रही है. 19 अगस्त को मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे की रेड में कुछ नहीं मिला था. लॉकर में भी कुछ नहीं मिलेगा.



CBI का स्वागत है. जाँच में मेरा और मेरे परिवार का पूरा सहयोग रहेगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 29, 2022

Developments The turn of events until now

Allegations over the liquor policy triggered a dispute between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who sought a CBI investigation. A dozen senior IAS officers were transferred between departments hours after the CBI raided Sisodia's residence on allegations of corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy. Sisodia also alleged the BJP was trying to "buy" AAP lawmakers and offered them Rs. 20cr each.

Case What exactly is the CBI probing?

Sisodia is among the 15 accused in the case; the CBI is probing three allegations: -The policy resulted in massive losses for the public coffers. -Retail outlets were given to ineligible players. -The AAP government reportedly profited from kickbacks and "commissions." Notably, on July 30, Sisodia announced a reversal of the policy, saying only government establishments would sell alcohol in Delhi from August 1.