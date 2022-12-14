India

Zika vaccine will be available in India soon: NTAGI chief

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 14, 2022, 01:29 pm 3 min read

Latest case of Zika virus was found in Karnataka after a 5-year-old girl tested positive

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief Dr. NK Arora said on Tuesday that efforts are on to develop a Zika virus vaccine in India to combat potential epidemics. He stated that the Zika virus is a priority pathogen that must be prevented. Arora expressed hope that India will be one of the first countries to receive the vaccine.

Why does this story matter?

India reported some Zika virus cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh a few months ago.

On Monday, Karnataka reported its first case where a five-year-old girl was confirmed to be infected with the virus.

Zika primarily spreads through mosquito bites but can also be transmitted through unprotected sex as the virus has been detected in semen, vaginal fluids, saliva, and urine.

What did NTAGI chief say?

"Zika virus is a priority virus for which both preventive measures have to be taken. There are efforts now to develop a Zika vaccine in this country and we are hopeful we will be among the first few countries where the vaccine will be available," Arora said. He said the country should also be ready to fight the outbreak as it infects fetuses.

Latest case found in Karnataka, 5-year-old girl tests positive

On Monday, a five-year-old girl from Karnataka became the country's latest confirmed case of the Zika virus, PTI reported. According to Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar, this is the first incidence in the state, and the administration is closely watching the issue. "Our department is fully prepared to handle it," he told the news agency.

Where did Zika virus originate?

After being identified in monkeys in 1947, Zika was later detected in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania. Slowly, Zika started spreading in Asia in India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Malaysia between 1969-1983, where it was detected in mosquitos. The first large outbreak was reported in 2007 in Yap Islands, Micronesia. During 2015-16, Zika triggered a major crisis in Brazil.

Symptoms of the infection

The most common symptoms of the Zika virus infection include fever, rash, joint pain, headache, conjunctivitis, and muscle pain. Mild symptoms usually last for several days to a week. In rare cases, the infection can cause brain or nervous system complications like Guillain-Barre syndrome. Women infected with Zika during pregnancy can be exposed to the risk of miscarriage or severe birth defects in newborns.

Can we treat or prevent Zika infection?

There is no special treatment or vaccine available for Zika infection, but mild symptoms can be easily managed with antipyretics or analgesics. You can protect yourself against mosquito bites by applying insect repellent to the exposed skin and wearing light-colored clothing that covers your body. Use mosquito nets while sleeping and use protection during sexual intercourse, especially in areas with active Zika transmission cases.