Delhi

Man kills partner, stuffs body in fridge, marries hours later

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 15, 2023, 11:37 am 1 min read

Accused Sahil Gahlot, who allegedly murdered his live-in partner Nikki Yadav and stuffed her body in a fridge at his dhaba in West Delhi's Najafgarh, reportedly married another woman just hours after the murder. He told police that his family was pressuring him to marry another woman and that in December 2022, his engagement and marriage were set for February 9 and 10, respectively.

Didn't inform girlfriend about his wedding plans

Gahlot (24) reportedly met Yadav in 2018 at a coaching center in Uttam Nagar. Soon they got into a relationship and subsequently moved in together. His family had planned his wedding in December, but he didn't tell Yadav. When she found out, she confronted him, and he strangled her with a data cable before marrying another woman hours later. He was arrested on Tuesday.