Pro-Khalistani posters come up in Delhi ahead of Republic Day

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 20, 2023, 12:46 pm 2 min read

Pro-Khalistani posters and graffiti spotted at several places in West Delhi ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 brought the Delhi Police on its toes. The posters reading "Khalistan Zindabad", "Sikhs for Justice", and "Referendum 2020" were seen at Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, and Peeragarhi, following which a case was registered and the Delhi Police's anti-terror unit hopped on the investigation.

Why does this story matter?

Two years ago on Republic Day amid the anti-farm laws agitation, some protesters breached the Red Fort and hoisted the Nishan Sahib, considered sacred for Sikhs which the Khalistanis refer to as their flag.

Referendum 2020 was a secessionist campaign by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) demanding Khalistan, a separate homeland for Sikhs. SFJ has been banned in India for its alleged anti-national activities.

Police removed posters, painted walls

The Delhi Police quickly took down all the posters and repainted walls bearing the graffiti. Police stepped up patrols in the area and scanned CCTV cameras. Footage showed some masked men, following which the police filed a case under Sections 153B and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for promoting enmity between two groups and criminal conspiracy respectively.

Issue doesn't affect security: Delhi Police PRO

Some people had painted anti-national, Khalistan-related graffiti at some locations in Delhi. This is not a security-related issue. Legal action will be taken in this matter: Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/diGNpcma1S — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Security bolstered across Delhi and Kartavya Path

Security has been beefed up across Delhi as the rehearsals for Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, previously known as Rajpath, are underway. The buildings in the vicinity of the Kartavya Path are undergoing anti-sabotage checks (ASC). The contingents will hold full dress rehearsals on Monday and the boulevard will remain closed from Sunday 6:30 pm to Monday 1 pm.

Two Hindu temples in Australia vandalized within a week

Two Hindu temples were vandalized with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti within a week in Australia's Melbourne allegedly by Khalistan supporters. Last week's incident at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir saw praises written on the walls for Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was the face of the 1980s Sikh militancy that sought greater autonomy of Punjab linked to the Khalistan movement.

Similar vandalism was reported earlier from Canada

Melbourne Hindu temple attacked and vandalised by Khalistan supporters. After Canada, Khalitanis in Australia are trying to attack religious sentiments of peace-loving Hindu community. https://t.co/8Pcppbq1AV via @theaustoday — Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) January 12, 2023