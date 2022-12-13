India

Karnataka: Man kills father, chops body into 32 pieces, dumps

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 13, 2022, 05:49 pm 2 min read

The deceased man was reportedly an alcoholic, who used to come home drunk and abuse the accused, his younger son

In a repeat of the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case, a 20-year-old man in Bagalkot district of Karnataka killed his father using an iron rod, chopped his body into 32 pieces, and dumped them in an open borewell. The accused, identified as Vithala Kulali, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The police had to use earthmovers to recover the dismembered body parts.

Deceased was allegedly alcoholic, used to abuse accused

The murder reportedly took place on December 6. The deceased, Parshuram Kulali (53), was allegedly an alcoholic and used to abuse Vithala, his younger son, regularly. Vithala's mother and elder brother live separately, per reports. On the fateful day, unable to take the abuse anymore, Vithala smashed his father's head using an iron rod and bludgeoned him to death.

Stench from borewell prompted locals to inform police

Vithala then chopped up his father's body into 32 pieces and disposed of the parts in an open borewell on their own farm near the Mantur bypass road on the outskirts of Mudhol city. Later, the stench from the borewell attracted attention, and locals informed the authorities. The severed parts of Parashuram's body were recovered and sent for post-mortem, the police said on Tuesday.

Reprise of Shraddha Walkar case

Last month, the Delhi Police arrested Aftab Poonawalla for killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in their rented Chhattarpur Pahari flat in May. To cover up the murder, he chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed of them in nearby forested areas one by one over a period of 18-20 days. Poonawalla confessed to the crime, and the case is under investigation.

Similar incidents took place recently

Two weeks ago, a 20-year-old man allegedly beheaded his 24-year-old cousin after abducting him over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The friends of the accused took a selfie with the severed head. All the accused were nabbed. Earlier in August, a man allegedly killed his estranged wife by slitting her throat with a large knife at a family court in Karnataka.