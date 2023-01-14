India

Aftab chopped Shraddha Walker's body with saw, reveals autopsy report

Aftab chopped Shraddha Walker's body with saw, reveals autopsy report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 14, 2023, 10:39 am 2 min read

Poonawalla chopped Walkar's body using a saw, claims autopsy report

In a significant breakthrough in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the woman who was reportedly murdered by her live-in-partner Aaftab Poonawalla, an autopsy report has revealed that the victim's body was chopped by the accused using a saw. Poonawalla allegedly killed Walkar on May 18 at their Delhi residence, chopped her body into 35 different pieces, and dumped them in a nearby forest.

Why does this story matter?

Details of Walkar's murder case sent nationwide shockwaves, with many people demanding the death penalty for the accused.

A DNA test last month confirmed that the bones that Poonawalla led the police to in Gurugram and Mehrauli's forest area were Walkar's.

Furthermore, trails of blood recovered by the probe team from their flat also matched hers.

Autopsy conducted at Delhi's AIIMS

As per PTI reports, the autopsy of the bones was conducted at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). Sagar Preet Hooda, Delhi Police's Special Commissioner, revealed hair and bone samples were also sent to Hyderabad's Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) for 'DNA Mitochondrial profiling' as DNA couldn't be extracted from them.

Here's how victim's father helped identify Walkar's remains

The test was done using the DNA samples of the victim's father, Vikas Walkar. "On Wednesday, we received the result of the examination. One piece of bone and bunch of hair purported to be of deceased have matched with that of her father and brother which establishes the identity of the bone and hair to be that of Shradha Walkar," Hooda said.

Here's what happened on day of murder

The couple got into a fight at their apartment in Delhi's Chhattarpur Pahari on May 18 as Walkar wanted to fetch some household items from their hometown in Maharashtra's Vasai. As the victim started shouting, and in a move to restrain her, Poonawalla ended up strangling her to death. Previously, Poonawalla told authorities he was under the influence of drugs when he killed Walkar.

Poonawalla in judicial custody since November 2022

Since November last year, Poonawalla has been in judicial custody. Previously, authorities had retrieved key pieces of evidence based on the confession of the accused. Delhi Police is also set to file a chargesheet in the murder case later this month. Earlier, 28-year-old Poonawalla had informed a Delhi court that he had murdered Walkar "in the heat of the moment".