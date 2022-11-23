India

Udaipur: Tantrik kills couple by pouring superglue on them, arrested

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 23, 2022, 02:57 pm 3 min read

The two deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Sonu Kunwar and 30-year-old Rahul Meena

A tantrik has been arrested for allegedly killing a man and a woman after police found their naked dead bodies near the Kelabavadi forest in Rajasthan's Udaipur on November 18. The two victims, both married to different individuals, were having an affair, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar told India Today. Reportedly, the couple's families visited the tantrik in Bhadavi Gudah's Ichchapoorna Sheshnaag Bhavji Mandir.

Cops suspected it to be an honor killing case

The two deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Sonu Kunwar and 30-year-old Rahul Meena. At the start of the probe, the c suspected it to be an honor killing case due to the caste differences of the victims. However, the case details began unraveling after police arrested the 55-year-old tantrik, and he admitted to having murdered the two.

How police tracked down the murderer

The SP said that almost 200 people were interrogated after the dead bodies were found. The police also examined footage from CCTVs installed at nearly 50 spots. Following this, the cops managed to track down the tantrik, now identified as Bhalesh Kumar, for the double murder.

Victims were involved in an affair

Since Rahul Meena started having fights with his wife after he got into an affair with Sonu Kunwar, she allegedly asked for Kumar's help. As the two deceased were known to Kumar, he told the man's wife about the affair. When the two discovered it, they allegedly conspired to defame Kumar and file a false molestation case against him.

How Kumar killed his victims

On November 15, Kumar invited the victims to a remote area in a forest and instructed them to have sex in front of him. While they were in the act, the tantrik poured nearly 50 tubes of superglue over them. Police said Kumar's goal was to kill them there so that people found their bodies in an objectionable state and he would get away.

Kumar fled the spot after committing the crime: Police

The two victims suffered multiple injuries when they tried to pull away from each other after being stuck in the glue. During this, the tantrik allegedly attacked the two. "The tantrik attacked both of them. He slit Rahul's throat and stabbed Sonu to death with a knife. He fled the spot after committing the crime," the police stated.

I will be punished: Kumar

The tantrik, after he was arrested on Tuesday for double murder, said that he would be punished for his deeds. Kumar also claimed that the victims were pushing him to tell them ways to hypnotize, which is why he killed them. "I did a very wrong thing. I will be punished for my deeds," he added.