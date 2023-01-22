Delhi

Smog blankets Delhi amid 'poor' air quality; AQI at 245

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 22, 2023

Residents of Delhi woke up to a misty morning on Sunday, with the national capital reporting a minimum temperature of eight degrees Celsius. According to reports, visibility was poor in various locations as smog engulfed the city. The morning sky in Delhi was obscured by a heavy layer of haze, while air quality remained "poor," according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Why does this story matter?

Every year, during the winters, the national capital's air quality deteriorates severely, especially after Diwali and amid the stubble-burning season.

Delhi remains one of the most polluted cities worldwide, posing substantial health threats for its nearly three crore residents.

Both Delhi and central governments have been repeatedly pulled up by the Supreme Court to implement anti-pollution measures.

Delhi's 'poor' AQI causes poor visibility on Sunday morning

According to ANI, the total Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi fell into the 'poor' category on Sunday morning. It also caused poor visibility in several places. On Sunday morning, the AQI in the Anand Vihar region was 424, in the Pusa Road 'severe' category at 412, in the RK Puram area (430), and at IGI Airport (T3) (383).

Visuals of smog-covered mornings in Delhi on Sunday

Weather prediction for the national capital

Delhi witnessed a respite from the cold wave on Saturday which has been prevailing since the first week of January. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rainfall in the national capital from Monday while the temperature is also expected to drop. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at 22 degrees Celsius.

AQI is not expected to improve

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) that monitors Delhi's air quality has not predicted any major improvement in the city's air quality for the next three days. It said the AQI will stay in the poor category for the next three days. SAFAR advised people with heart and lung disease, and children to avoid heavy exertion.

What is air quality index (AQI)?

The air quality index or AQI tells us about the quality of the air we breathe. More specifically, it is a scale that shows how polluted the air is. It's used to report the level of pollution in a locality on a daily basis.

What AQI is healthy for people?

CPCB considers an AQI between 0 and 50 to be "good" and 51 to 100 to be "satisfactory." Similarly, an AQI of 101 to 200 is considered "moderate," 201 to 300 "poor," and 301 to 400 "very poor." Furthermore, an AQI between 401 and 500 is classified as "severe" when it becomes difficult to breathe.