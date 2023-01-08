Delhi

Knew victim was getting dragged under: Sultanpuri accident accused

Knew victim was getting dragged under: Sultanpuri accident accused

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 08, 2023, 04:36 pm 3 min read

Sultanpuri accused informs cops that they knew Anjali Singh was getting dragged under the car

In a major development in Anjali Singh's death case, the Delhi woman who died after getting hit by a car in Sultanpuri and was dragged for 13km, the accused informed the police that they knew that the victim was stuck under the car but continued driving as they were scared. The vehicle took numerous U-turns in the Kanjhawala area, trying to flee the scene.

Why does this story matter?

Reportedly, Singh worked as a part-time assistant at weddings and other events and was coming back from a program on January 1 when a car crashed into her scooter in Delhi.

The victim's body was later found naked, which raised doubts about sexual assault.

Notably, the cops have so far arrested seven individuals in the case.

Accused were scared, so they kept driving: Police

According to Delhi Police, the accused men knew a murder case would be filed against them if they had stopped the vehicle to rescue the deceased. The accused were extremely scared and continued driving until Singh's body fell off. Previously, the accused informed the cops that loud music was playing inside the vehicle, so they didn't notice the body and fled the crime scene.

Seven arrested so far in Sultanpuri accident case

On Friday, the police arrested Ashutosh for reportedly giving shelter to the accused. Earlier, the cops had arrested Amit Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, and Mithun in the hit-and-run case. Ankush Khanna, the brother of accused Amit Khanna, surrendered at Sultanpuri Police Station on Friday. The police zeroed Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna after going through CCTV footage and detailed information.

Police vans tried to search for the car but failed

Over ten vehicles, including PCR vans and night patrolling units, were deployed to track the offending car that crashed into Singh's scooter and killed her. The Indian Express reported that three PCR vans from the Hoshambi border, Aman Vihar, and Kanjhawala areas tried to catch the vehicle but were unsuccessful due to fog and the car taking narrow lanes.

Police checking points, cameras at border spotted the car first

"The accident took place 500 meters from Kanjhawala in outer Delhi. Later, the car drove toward Kanjhawala. We suspect that the woman must have raised her legs to save herself when she was under the car, but she kept getting dragged as they didn't stop driving," said a senior cop. "Our checking points and cameras at the border spotted the vehicle," the officer added.

Delhi government announces Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia for victim's family

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the state government had approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh for Singh's family. "Anjali's painful death shook the entire country. It cannot be compensated for but to help her family, the Delhi government sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh today," he tweeted in Hindi on Friday.

Details of Anjali Singh's autopsy report

The victim's autopsy report on Wednesday confirmed she suffered more than 40 external injuries. Due to getting dragged for more than 10km, Singh's ribs were exposed after the skin peeled off. The report added that most blood stains were discovered behind the vehicle's front left wheel, and there was no track that Singh was inside the car.