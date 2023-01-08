Delhi

Delhi police attacked by mob after Nigerians detained for overstaying

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 08, 2023, 02:01 pm 2 min read

Cops attacked by mob after Nigerians detained for overstaying in Delhi

A mob of 100 African nationals surrounded a team of cops in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area and clashed with them after the police apprehended three Nigerians whose visas were expired. As per reports, the Nigerians were being brought over to the police station when the mob gathered the team of police and blocked them.

Two of the three Nigerians managed to escape

On Saturday, a Narcotics Cell team had gone to Raju Park in Neb Sarai at 2:30 pm for deportation proceedings of overstaying foreign nationals. During the chaos, two of the three detained managed to escape successfully. However, the police still managed to catch one of them again. Authorities have confirmed the identity of the individual as 22-year-old Philip.

Over 100 African nationals obstructed police operation: DCP

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary was quoted as saying by India Today: "At the same time, a mob of over 100 people of African origin surrounded them, and obstructed the police operation." "Two of the three detained managed to successfully escape during the chaos, but the police managed to catch one of them, 22-year-old Philip, again," Chowdhary added.

Video of Nigerian nationals being detained

The Delhi police on Saturday apprehended five Nigerian nationals from Raju Park at Neb Sarai. All of them were apprehended for overstaying .



While the police is trying to take them to police station more than 100 Nigeria obstructed police in their work. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/WZ9ekFcIK7 — Amit Pandey (@yuva_journalist) January 7, 2023

Police team managed to detain four more African nationals

A joint unit from the Narcotics Squad and the Neb Sarai Police Station visited Raju Park at 6.30 pm again and detained four more African nationals, including a female. Once again, nearly 200 individuals of African origin surrounded the team and attempted to help the detainees escape. This time, the cops managed to control the mob and brought the detainees back to the station.

Deportation process of detained Africans underway

The Delhi Police also confirmed that the procedure of their deportation is underway. Authorities confirmed the identities of the four African nationals as Igwe Emmanuel Chimezie, Kene Chukwu David Williams, Queen Godwin, and Aziegbe John.

More than 4,500 foreigners living illegally in Delhi

According to Delhi Police, over 4,500 foreign nationals were found illegally living in the capital. As per the data, till February 23, 2022, over 1,900 foreigners were staying illegally in the southern district, followed by more than 1,600 in the city's southeast district. Nearly 300 foreigners were living in the southwest district, over 260 in the northeast, and over 240 in the central district.