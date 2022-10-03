India

Heavy rains to dampen festive spirit in Bengal, other states

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 03, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rains over the South Bengal region during the next 72 hours, which is likely to dampen the Durga Puja festive mood in West Bengal. Authorities have also issued alerts in a number of other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the country's central and northeast regions following the IMD's prediction of heavy rains.

West Bengal Rains damage Pujo pandals, light gates in Asansol

Torrential rains damaged Durga Puja pandals and light gates in West Bengal's Asansol, said reports. Rains battered numerous areas in southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Sunday, dampening festive celebrations. The weatherman also predicted moderate rainfall in most areas of South Bengal and heavy showers in districts like Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, and Birbhum over the next three days.

The #Kolkata #rain #forecast has come true. Its raining very heavily across several parts of the city. Revellers are being troubled and puja organisers are taking measures to prevent waterlogging and water leaking at the pandals. pic.twitter.com/xHRCd80nQC — Tamaghna Banerjee (@tamaghnaTOI) October 1, 2022

UP, Uttarakhand Rains to continue in UP, Uttarakhand and other states

Meanwhile, heavy rains are expected across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh from Thursday, lasting two-three days. Heavy rainfall will also affect much of east and northeast India over the next three-four days, said the IMD. Moreover, rains are expected to continue across Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal till Tuesday due to the formation of a synoptic system over the Bay of Bengal.

Andhra Pradesh Cyclonic storm likely to affect coastal Andhra Pradesh

The meteorological office also said that a cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels continues to lie over the West-Central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast. "Another cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood and extends up to middle tropospheric levels. It is very likely to merge with the above system from October 3, Monday," the IMD added.

Odisha Yellow alert issued for several districts of Odisha

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD in Bhubaneswar, a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall with lightning for numerous districts of Odisha over the coming five days. The warning for heavy rains has been issued for Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, and Sundergarh, reported India Today.