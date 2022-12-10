India

SC to hear Bilkis plea against convicts' release on Tuesday

Dec 10, 2022

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a plea on Tuesday (December 13) filed by Bilkis Bano challenging the recent early release of the 11 individuals convicted for murder and rape. Appearing on Bano's behalf, Advocate Shobha Gupta had earlier mentioned the plea before a bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on November 30.

Why does this story matter?

Bano was five months pregnant when the Gujarat riots occurred in 2002 after the Sabarmati express train was set on fire.

On March 3, 2002, 21-year-old Bano and her family were attacked in Ahmedabad's Randhikpur hamlet by an angry mob that raped her and killed her family members.

More than 1,000 people reportedly lost their lives in the Gujarat riots.

Know about Bilkis Bano's plea

Bano, in her petition, revealed that she had approached the Gujarat government asking for the papers or entire documents related to the premature release of the 11 convicts. However, nothing came from the state government despite her reminders. A bench of Justice Bela Trivedi and Ajay Rastogi will be hearing Bano's plea next Tuesday, reported India Today.

Bano shocked with premature release news

Bano claimed that even being the victim of the crime, she had no idea of such a process of premature or remission release initiated. The state government's decision to release at least 11 convicts on Independence Day this year in the case triggered nationwide condemnation, mainly after visuals emerged of the convicts being given a hero's welcome by a Hindu organization.

Convicts released under Gujarat's 1991 remission policy

All convicts, who served over 15 years behind bars, were released from Godhra's sub-jail under Gujarat's 1991 remission policy on August 16. A committee decided on their release formed a few months back, and the Gujarat government backed the committee's recommendation, as per officials.

The domino effect of Radheshyam Shah's release

The convicts were granted premature release based on a plea by convict Radheshyam Shah. He had approached SC with a special application for his premature release, which allowed all the other convicts to be released. However, their release contradicts the Centre's notice from June 2022, which states that rape convicts can't be given special remission.

What are the charges on the convicts?

In 2008, Mumbai's special CBI court sentenced the accused to life for murder, raping a pregnant woman, and illegal assembly. Later on, the Bombay High Court upheld this conviction. Seven more were acquitted over lack of proof, while one died during the trial. In 2019, SC instructed the state government to provide Rs. 50 lakh compensation, a house, and a government job to Bano.