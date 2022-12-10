India

Watch: Telangana woman kidnapped from home in broad daylight

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 10, 2022, 12:46 pm 2 min read

The accused have been booked under kidnapping and attempt to murder charges, among others

In what can only be described as a bizarre incident, a woman was kidnapped by nearly 100 men in broad daylight in Ranga Reddy of Telangana, the police stated on Friday. "We have launched an investigation. 16 people have been arrested after the matter came to light," the police said. The accused have been booked under kidnapping and attempt to murder charges, among others.

How did the incident unravel?

The shocking incident occurred in the district's Adibatla area, which is close to the state capital. It is learned that the 24-year-old woman is a dentist by profession. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bagwath confirmed that several individuals had been arrested so far in the case. The police also confirmed that the woman was rescued within six hours of the incident.

Police assures fast-track trail and conviction

While emphasizing that "all accused will be arrested" soon, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner stated: "We will ensure a fast-track trial and conviction for sure." He also revealed that all previous offenses of these accused would be taken into account too.

Video of the incident goes viral

A video of this incident has also gone viral, where a group of people can be seen vandalizing vehicles before entering the house. The victim's parents claimed that nearly 100 men barged into their residence and took their daughter away forcibly. The parents of the women also added that people armed with sticks entered and ransacked the house during the attack.

Video of the Telangana kidnapping incident

#WATCH | Ranga Reddy, Telangana | A 24-yr-old woman was kidnapped from her house in Adibatla y'day. Her parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house, forcibly took their daughter Vaishali away vandalised the house. Police say, case registered probe underway. pic.twitter.com/s1lKdJzd2B — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Prime accused held by cops

The main accused, identified as K Naveen Reddy, is a promoter of tea chain outlets. As per reports in Hindustan Times, Reddy told the police that he got married to the woman long back, but her parents managed to change her mind after she became a dentist. "We've registered cases u/s 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening," the police said.

Looking at Telangana's crime rate

According to the official numbers from the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) from August, the number of crimes in Telangana stood at 1.45 lakh cases in 2021 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This is approximately 10,000 more cases compared to the 2020 data, which registered 1.35 lakh cases. Reports also said that Telangana police investigated 80% of cases properly and filed charge sheets.