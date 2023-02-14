India

Delhi: Dhaba owner kills his lover, keeps body in freezer

Delhi: Dhaba owner kills his lover, keeps body in freezer

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 14, 2023, 06:27 pm 2 min read

A dhaba owner was arrested for allegedly killing a woman and keeping her body inside the freezer in Delhi

In a shocking incident that came to the fore in Delhi, the body of a 25-year-old woman was found inside a freezer of a dhaba in Najafgarh locality on Tuesday. Police have arrested the dhaba owner, Sahil Gahlot, and said that he allegedly killed the woman, whom he was dating, some days ago and hid her body inside the freezer.

Woman's body was kept in freezer for several days

The woman, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was killed two-three days ago, and her body was kept inside the dhaba's freezer, police said, per ANI. "The dhaba owner has been apprehended on suspicion," officials said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy. According to Additional DCP (Dwarka), Vikram Singh, Gahlot, and the victim were in a relationship for quite some time.

Gahlot killed her after she confronted him over marriage: Police

According to the police, the victim confronted Gahlot after learning he was planning to marry another woman and insisted that he inform his parents about their relationship. However, Sahil was not prepared that often resulted in frequent fights between them. Gahlot reportedly killed her in a fit of rage and put her body in the dhaba's freezer.

How did the incident take place?

According to the police, the murder occurred last Thursday or Friday night. They said Gahlot allegedly called the victim for a meeting outside Kashmere Gate ISBT before strangling her in his car. Then, he moved her body to the dhaba and kept it there. Meanwhile, the victim's body was sent for autopsy, and another suspect in the case, Rohit, was detained.

Rerun of Shraddha Walkar murder case

The new murder brings to mind the murder of Mumbai girl Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla in Mehrauli, south Delhi. He was accused of sawing her body into 35 pieces and keeping them in the freezer. He also reportedly crushed her bones with a stone grinder before discarding them throughout the city.