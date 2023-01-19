Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal allegedly molested, dragged by drunk driver

DCW chief Swati Maliwal allegedly molested, dragged by drunk driver

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 19, 2023, 07:30 pm 3 min read

DCW chief molested, dragged by drunk driver in Delhi

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) head, Swati Maliwal, was reportedly molested and dragged for almost 10-20 meters by an alleged drunk driver after Maliwal's hand got caught in the car window of the accused. According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred on the road outside AIIMS in the national capital. As per media reports, cops have seen arrested the 47-year-old accused driver.

Why does this story matter?

This incident comes to light during a time when the national capital is still getting to grips with the Anjali Singh hit-and-run case, where a car rammed into her scooter on January 1 and killed her.

However, the 20-year-old victim was caught in the axle of the car and was dragged for nearly 13 kilometers.

The incident triggered a massive outrage across the nation.

Accused identified as Harish Chandra

Identified as Harish Chandra, the driver pulled up his car window when Maliwal reportedly reprimanded him for asking her to sit in his vehicle. The accused first drove off but took a U-turn and returned to force her into his car. In her attempt to catch him, the DCW chief reached for the window, but the accused pulled it up and trapped her hand.

Accused a resident of Sangam Vihar: Cops

A resident of Delhi's Sangam Vihar, the accused has been apprehended on charges of voluntarily causing hurt and molestation. According to the Delhi Police, they initially received a PCR call about the incident at approximately 3:11 am. The caller informed the cops that a male driving a Maruti Suzuki Baleno made improper gesticulations toward a woman and dragged her on the street.

We have taken a written complaint from victim: DCP

The PCR unit instructed the police staff from Kotla Mubarakpur to locate the car at 3:15 am. Around 3:34 am, the cops said they located the offending vehicle and caught the accused. "We have taken a written complaint from her. The driver of the vehicle and complainant was sent for medical examination. The accused has been apprehended," Chandan Chowdhary told The Indian Express.

Our special patrolling vehicle had made PCR call: Chowdhary

"Our special patrolling vehicle had made the PCR call after the personnel spotted a lady outside the hospital. She was identified as Swati Maliwal," DCP Chowdhary told the outlet. "She mentioned that a person driving a Baleno (who was drunk) stopped near her and asked her to sit inside...with a bad intention," he further added.