5 annual flower shows in India too gorgeous to miss

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 03, 2023, 02:53 pm 2 min read

Bookmark these captivating flower shows in India happening this year

Make this new year beautiful for once and 'floral'. From being nature's free gifts to a source of instant serenity, flowers have the power to make everything look gorgeous. Each year, there are a host of flower shows and events in different parts of India, attracting both local and foreign tourists. Here are five of them that you should visit at least once.

Tulip Festival, Jammu and Kashmir

Tulip Festival in Jammu and Kashmir is organized during March and April at Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. Factually, it's the largest of its kind in Asia, with more than 70 varieties of tulips on display! Lasting for 15 days, you can click photographs, indulge in boating, attend cultural events, and enjoy local food at this paradisiacal festival in Srinagar.

International Flower Festival, Gangtok

Hosted in the months of March and April, the International Flower Festival in Gangtok, Sikkim is truly unmissable. At this festival, you can witness a whopping 4500 flowering plants including 600 rare species of orchids and 50 of rhododendrons! Not just that, you can also check out 362 varieties of ferns, 28 bamboo, 16 conifers, 11 oaks, and more than 424 medicinal plants.

Ooty Flower Show, Ooty

The Government Botanical Garden in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, organizes this stunning flower show in the month of May. It marked its first presence in 1895 and ever since then, it has been successfully organized every year. This three-day event features a rose show, spice show, fruit show, and vegetable show, making it an enjoyable attraction for tourists from around the world.

Rose Festival, Chandigarh

The beautiful city of gardens, Chandigarh, organizes Rose Festival every year in the month of February for three days. It is jointly hosted by two famous local gardens namely Leisure Valley and Zakir Hussain Rose Garden. As you stroll around, you can also participate in a few activities or enjoy local food. Children can also participate to become the "Rose King" or "Rose Queen."

Lalbagh Flower Show, Bengaluru

Bengaluru organizes Lalbagh Flower Show twice every year, with one hosted in January on Republic Day and the second in August during Independence Day. What sets it apart from other flower shows in India is that here you can see some super creative replicas of monuments, palaces, soldiers, and animals - all made of flowers! The show is on for a week.