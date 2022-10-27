Lifestyle

Witness the Zadar sea organ perform a musical in Croatia

Written by Sneha Das Oct 27, 2022

The Zadar sea organ is a natural musical instrument emitting peaceful tunes

Can you imagine yourself walking along the seafront on a soothing evening and as you walk down the steps leading to the sea, you hear a pleasant melody lingering in the air? Surreal, right? In Zadar, Croatia, you can hear the sea perform music through a sea organ, a natural musical instrument that emits a unique tune. Here's all about this one-of-a-kind instrument.

Information Where is it exactly located in Croatia?

Nestled along Zadar's Riva on the outskirts of the Old Town, the sea organ spans more than 70 meters on the promenade's northwestern corner. Located close to the ferry station, you can reach this place on foot from the ferry station following the ocean sounds.

Functionality How does the Zadar sea organ function?

This unique sea organ is powered by the waves of the Adriatic Sea. The structure was completed in 2005 and designed by architect Nikola Bašić. The organ is carved into the steps of the seafront promenade. The 35 organ pipes filled with seawater catch the sounds of waves flowing in and out the hollowed-out poles, creating a melancholy soundtrack. The melody also keeps on changing.

Music Music is dependent on the direction and strength of waves

The polyethylene pipes are of different sizes and lengths and are embedded with a labium that can play around seven chords of five different tones. As you make your way down the promenade, the tones keep changing. The melody is dependent on the direction and strength of the waves which causes the tunes to change. Sometimes it is gentle, and sometimes it is wild.

Sound Here's what the sea organ sounds like

Mostly exposed to waves, the place also witnesses two predominant winds- the tramontana and the landward breeze. These elements together create a unique soundscape that has been linked to Dalmatian Klapa music. When the tides are calm, the tone resembles a peaceful hollowed sound. When the tides shift and become more strong, the tone turns lively and spirited.

Accolades It has won the European Prize for Urban Public Space.

Tourists and locals spend time on the sea organ's steps for hours listening to the natural music. In 2006, the sea organ was awarded the European Prize for Urban Public Space. Build to restore the old town coast, the Zadar sea organ is now one of the most iconic monuments in the area along with the Greeting to the Sun, located adjacent to it.