BMW M3 Touring previewed with several M Performance gear

The BMW M3 Touring is offered in a single Competition trim with an automatic transmission (Photo credit: Sebastian Haberkorn/Instagram)

BMW is set to snatch the Essen Motor Show 2022 in Germany this year by bringing a plethora of laboriously upgraded M series cars. Besides showcasing M2 decked with M Performance parts, the company will exhibit an upgraded M3 Touring at the show. BMW has previewed the car dressed in Riveria Blue paintwork with a flashy Frozen Gold Bronze finish on the wheels.

Why does this story matter?

Since 1972, BMW's M division has provided specially modified cars. In 2012, the brand created a new line-up under the M Performance moniker.

The automaker will be showcasing the upgraded M series cars besides the all-new 7 series for the first time.

At the show, BMW will also showcase the new M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car featuring M Performance Parts.

The wagon lends a sporty vibe

On the front, the M3 Touring has a big kidney grille flanked by LED headlamps with optional laser light. The wagon has M-specific front and side splitters, a carbon fiber roof, an optional moon roof, and windows flanked by carbon fiber winglets lending a sporty vibe. On the rear, there are wrap-around taillamps and blacked-out quad exhausts borrowed from the M3 sedan.

The car is offered in a single configuration

BMW offers the M3 Touring in a single Competition trim, packed with a 3.0-liter, inline, six-cylinder engine that sends over 500hp of maximum power to both the axles. It is claimed to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds.

The car houses BMW's iDrive8 infotainment system

Inside, BMW can deck the car up with carbon fiber and Alcantara pieces, LED door projectors, and premium leather trims, based on your taste. The super wagon offers a new iDrive 8 dashboard, which pairs a 14.9-inch touchscreen with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display. You also get heated sports seats, Harman Kardon sound system, three-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, and parking cameras.

BMW M3 Touring: Pricing and availability

The new BMW M3 Touring will arrive in leading markets by early next year. It is unlikely to debut in India. As for the pocket-pinch, in Australia, it will carry a price tag of AUD 177,500 (roughly Rs. 96 lakh).