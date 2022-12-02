Auto

BMW M2, with M performance kit, to be showcased tomorrow

The BMW M2 has a 53.3mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW is set to reveal the all-new M2 with M performance kit at Essen Motor Show in Germany on December 3. The automaker will be showcasing the coupe with pre-installed M Performance parts to the general public for the first time. The upgraded car comes with a major increase in performance compared to the standard model with further modifications possible after purchase as well.

Why does this story matter?

Since 1972, BMW's M division provided specially modified higher-trim models. In 2012, the brand created a new line-up under the M Performance moniker.

The upcoming M2 model receives new styling and a potent engine to differentiate it from the rest of the 2-Series lineup.

The updated coupe is nearly 104.14mm longer, 33.02mm wider, and 7.62mm lower than its predecessor M1.

The coupe flaunts lightweight alloy wheels and quad exhaust tips

On the outside, the upcoming BMW M2 features carbon fiber-reinforced plastic components. The car flaunts a carbon fiber roof, a sculpted hood, wide-set LED headlights, a horizontal kidney grille, an air splitter, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch (front) and 20-inch (rear) lightweight alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a spoiler, a GT-style diffuser, and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end of the coupe.

It is powered by a 450hp, 3.0-liter engine

The BMW M2 is backed by an S58, 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, inline-six engine that generates a maximum power of 453hp and a peak torque of 542Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The car features Alcantara upholstery and a digital instrument cluster

Inside, the upcoming M2 has a luxurious two-seater cabin and features carbon fiber trims on the dashboard, Alcantara upholstery, bolstered seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. To ensure the safety of the passengers, a rear-view camera, ABS, EBD, and multiple airbags are available in the coupe.

BMW M2 with M performance kit: Pricing and availability

The upgraded BMW M2 will go on sale in the US market in April 2023. It will be priced at $63,194 (approximately Rs. 51.3 lakh) which includes the destination charge of $995. The automaker will also offer a selection of M Performance parts.