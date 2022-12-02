Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB SUVs launched: Check price and features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 02, 2022, 01:02 pm 3 min read

Both SUVs are available in seven-seat configuration only (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the GLB and EQB models in the Indian market with a starting price tag of Rs. 63.8 lakh and Rs. 74.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. Both SUVs arrive on our shores via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. While the former is offered in three trim levels, the latter is available in a single variant.

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz is one of the most prestigious carmakers in the Indian market. The brand has a slew of sedans and SUVs under its Maybach, EQ, and AMG line-up on our shores.

The GLB and EQB are both entry-level seven-seater models in their respective categories and do not have any direct rivals, meaning they are likely to attract plenty of buyers.

Mercedes-Benz GLB looks like a shrunken GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLB

The Mercedes-Benz GLB flaunts a lengthy and muscular bonnet, a wide grille with chrome inserts, large air dams, swept-back matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a raked windscreen, roof rails, designer wheels, wrap-around LED taillights, and skid plates. On the inside, the SUV has a luxurious seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, multiple airbags, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

It is offered with two powertrain options

The Mercedes-Benz GLB draws power from either a 1.3-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 161hp/250Nm or a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, diesel motor that develops 188hp/400Nm. Both mills are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz EQB is an entry-level model for the EQ range

The Mercedes-Benz EQB sports a long and sculpted hood, a closed-off grille, swept-back LED headlamps, a full-width LED DRL, silvered skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, designer alloy wheels, connected LED taillights, and diffuser. Inside, the seven-seater EV has premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, an MBUX infotainment system, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and ADAS functions.

It promises a range of up to 423km

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is powered by dual-electric motors linked to a 70.7kWh battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 225hp and a peak torque of 390Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 423km on a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB: Pricing

In India, Mercedes-Benz GLB costs Rs. 63.8 lakh for the GLB 200 trim, Rs. 66.8 lakh for the GLB 220D model, and Rs. 69.8 lakh for the range-topping GLB 220D 4Matic variant. The Mercedes-Benz EQB will set you back by Rs. 74.5 lakh for the EQB 300 4Matic version (all prices, ex-showroom). Both SUVs can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.