Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition breaks cover

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 26, 2022, 12:01 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition rolls on 20-inch forged alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off the F1 Edition of the C 63 S E Performance for the global markets. The special edition sedan will be available only for a year. The car retains the overall design from the standard model and features an exclusive Manufaktur Alpine Gray Uni paint scheme with bright red-colored accents. It gets a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, petrol-hybrid powertrain.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since the W205-based C 63 sedan made its debut in 2015, it is regarded as one of the most driver-focused vehicles around the world.

Mercedes-Benz's AMG performance division has now updated the model with a petrol-hybrid powertrain to showcase its commitment to a green future.

The new F1 Edition gives the sedan a more eye-catching appearance and features AMG's Aerodynamics and Night Packages.

Exteriors The sedan flaunts 20-inch wheels and quad exhausts

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition flaunts a muscular hood, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, a Panamericana grille with vertical slats, a large front air splitter, and a wide air dam. The sedan is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, side sills, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 2.0-liter, petrol-hybrid powertrain

The C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbocharged, petrol-hybrid powertrain that churns out a maximum power of 671hp and a peak torque of 1,020Nm. The mill is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car features racing-type bucket seats and Nappa leather upholstery

The C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition has a sporty yet luxurious cabin with black Nappa leather and red stitching, red-colored accents on the dashboard and air vents, AMG emblems on the headrests, red seatbelts, a multifunctional steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather and Dinamica microfiber. It packs an 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition are yet to be disclosed. We expect the special edition sedan to carry a premium over the current-generation model, which retails at $77,250 (approximately Rs. 63.7 lakh) in the US.