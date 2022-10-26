Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition breaks cover
Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off the F1 Edition of the C 63 S E Performance for the global markets. The special edition sedan will be available only for a year. The car retains the overall design from the standard model and features an exclusive Manufaktur Alpine Gray Uni paint scheme with bright red-colored accents. It gets a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, petrol-hybrid powertrain.
- Ever since the W205-based C 63 sedan made its debut in 2015, it is regarded as one of the most driver-focused vehicles around the world.
- Mercedes-Benz's AMG performance division has now updated the model with a petrol-hybrid powertrain to showcase its commitment to a green future.
- The new F1 Edition gives the sedan a more eye-catching appearance and features AMG's Aerodynamics and Night Packages.
The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition flaunts a muscular hood, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, a Panamericana grille with vertical slats, a large front air splitter, and a wide air dam. The sedan is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, side sills, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end.
The C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbocharged, petrol-hybrid powertrain that churns out a maximum power of 671hp and a peak torque of 1,020Nm. The mill is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
The C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition has a sporty yet luxurious cabin with black Nappa leather and red stitching, red-colored accents on the dashboard and air vents, AMG emblems on the headrests, red seatbelts, a multifunctional steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather and Dinamica microfiber. It packs an 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
The pricing and availability details of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition are yet to be disclosed. We expect the special edition sedan to carry a premium over the current-generation model, which retails at $77,250 (approximately Rs. 63.7 lakh) in the US.