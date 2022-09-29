Auto

Lamborghini Urus S debuts as an entry-level performance SUV

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 29, 2022, 06:33 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini Urus S flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has unveiled an entry-level variant for its performance SUV called the Urus S. It is basically a mid-life facelift for the standard model, with minor cosmetic updates and an uprated 666hp, 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine from the 'Performante' trim. However, unlike the latter which has more track-focused characteristics, the 'S' is tuned with an emphasis on comfort with adaptive air suspension as standard.

The Urus is one of the most successful models for Lamborghini, with more than 20,000 units sold in just a span of four years.

The Italian marque has popularized the niche performance SUV segment in recent years and has even introduced a more track-biased 'Performante' model to attract more customers to the brand.

The entry-level 'S' trim will surely improve sales.

Exteriors The SUV sports a sloping roofline and Y-shaped LED taillamps

The Lamborghini Urus S retains the aggressive profile of the outgoing model and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a raked windscreen, a sleek grille, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and a sloping roofline. The SUV is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer 21-inch alloy wheels. Y-shaped LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, dual exhausts, and a diffuser grace the rear end.

Information It is fueled by a 4.0-liter, V8 powertrain

The Urus S draws power from an uprated 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that develops a maximum power of 666hp and a peak torque of 850Nm. The transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with an all-wheel drive system.

Interiors The car features a panoramic sunroof and multiple airbags

Inside, the Urus S has a luxurious yet sporty cabin with chocolate brown leather upholstery on the seats, dashboard, and door trims. It features a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, ventilated seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV houses a digital instrument cluster and Lamborghini Infotainment System III. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Lamborghini Urus S: Pricing

Lamborghini is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Urus S model. However, we expect the performance-oriented SUV to carry a premium over the outgoing V8 variant, which retails at Rs. 3.15 crore (ex-showroom) in India.