Ferrari 296 GTB v/s Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 29, 2022, 04:54 pm 3 min read

Both the Ferrari and Lamborghini ride on 20-inch forged alloy wheels

Ferrari has officially launched its first-ever hybrid supercar, the 296 GTB in India with a sticker price of Rs. 5.4 crore (ex-showroom). The car goes up against the recently launched Huracan Tecnica from its arch-rival, Lamborghini. Both the coupes feature an aerodynamic body with carbon fiber and aluminium parts for reduced weight and better structural rigidity. But which supercar is a better choice?

Context Why does this story matter?

Ferrari and Lamborghini are the most celebrated arch-rivals to come out of Italy. The latter was created by Ferruccio Lamborghini as an answer to the insult dished out by Enzo Ferrari.

The 296 GTB is the first road-legal PHEV supercar from the Maranello-based supercar marque, while the Huracan Tecnica is one of the most versatile coupes to roll out of the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory.

Exteriors Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica looks aggressive with a sharper air splitter

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica has an aggressive design philosophy with a muscular hood, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, an air splitter, air scoops, flared wheel arches, Y-shaped LED taillights, and a spoiler. Ferrari 296 GTB has a sculpted hood, sloping roofline, swept-back LED headlights, air scoops, sleek LED taillamps, a diffuser, center-mounted exhaust, and an active spoiler. Both supercars ride on 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

Performance Ferrari 296 GTB has more powerful 3.0-liter, V6 hybrid powertrain

The Huracan Tecnica is backed by a 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V10 petrol engine that develops 630hp/535Nm. The mill is mated to a 7-speed LDF DCT automatic gearbox. The 296 GTB is powered by a hybrid powertrain that consists of a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine, an electric motor, and a 7.45kWh battery pack. The setup generates 818hp/740Nm and is paired with an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors Both coupes feature a sporty two-seater cabin with premium upholstery

The Huracan Tecnica has a two-seater cabin with leather upholstery, bucket-type ventilated seats, automatic climate control, a flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.4-inch infotainment system. The 296 GTB features a two-seater cabin with Alcantara upholstery, bucket-type racing seats, a head-up display, multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a digital instrument cluster. Both coupes have multiple airbags.

Our verdict Ferrari 296 GTB v/s Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Which is better?

In India, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica retails at Rs. 4.04 crore, while the Ferrari 296 GTB will set you back by Rs. 5.4 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). The 296 Gran Turismo Berlinetta has a potent hybrid powertrain and active aero features. However, our vote goes in favor of the Huracan Tecnica which has a bigger V10 engine with a reliable and dynamic mechanical package.