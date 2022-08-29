Auto

2022 MG Gloster, with ADAS and four-wheel-drive, confirmed: Check features

2022 MG Gloster, with ADAS and four-wheel-drive, confirmed: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 29, 2022, 11:40 am 2 min read

The new MG Gloster will come equipped with Level 1 ADAS functions. Representative image (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor has teased the upcoming Gloster on its social media accounts prior to its launch in India. The carmaker is calling the SUV "Advanced Gloster," indicating addition of new-age features. In 2020, the British marque had introduced the full-sized SUV in India to rival the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The vehicle will likely retain the 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Morris Garage or MG Motor is a UK-based automaker founded in 1920. The carmaker is best known for its open-top two-seater sports cars from the 1960s and 1970s.

The brand had entered the Indian car market with the capable Hector in 2019 and has since expanded its footprint in India.

The updated Gloster will come equipped with various ADAS functions.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The upcoming MG Gloster will sport a typical SUV silhouette and feature a lengthy and muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights, a chrome-surrounded grille, skid plates on the front and rear bumpers, and a wide air dam. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, side steppers, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and quad exhaust tips will be available at the rear.

Information It will be backed by a 2.0-liter diesel engine

The updated Gloster will likely retain the 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged diesel engine from the current model. The mill generates a maximum power of 215hp, peak torque of 480Nm, and will be linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car will also get a four-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car will feature a seven-seater cabin and ADAS functions

The interiors of the new Gloster are under wraps. However, we expect the seven-seater SUV to get a spacious cabin with premium leather upholstery. It will feature ventilated seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with connected car technology. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and Level 1 ADAS functions.

Information New MG Gloster: Pricing

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the new Gloster will be announced by MG Motor in the coming days. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 31.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Poll If not the MG Gloster, which seven-seater SUV will you choose?