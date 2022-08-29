Auto

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Aug 29, 2022, 10:19 am 4 min read

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in 4 trims

Toyota is best known for its Fortuner and Innova but it is banking on a hybrid future with electrification of its entire range in the coming years. The new Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also Toyota's attempt at entering the compact SUV space with multiple powertrain options, including a hybrid version. We tested the Hyryder hybrid to find out more.

While electrification is on the radar for most carmakers, issues regarding infrastructure and cost pose considerable challenges in acceptance of EVs.

Hybrids like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder are a more practical solution considering our usage and road conditions since it does not require one to charge these cars manually.

Hence, going forward we will see more hybrid cars being launched here.

Exteriors It is the longest car in its class

With a length of 4,365mm, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the longest SUV in its class and carries a conventional design language albeit with an attractive styling theme. The front is distinctive with dual-LED DRLs along with a gloss black grille while the headlamps are placed below along with a skid plate. The rear section gets C-shape taillamps with a chrome strip.

Interiors The interior has soft touch inserts

The interior design of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder looks premium at first glance with soft touch leather on the dashboard along with silver finish inserts. A digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen along with dedicated buttons for the climate control and EV mode are present as well. That said, we did notice some Maruti switchgear which detracts from the cabin ambiance.

Space The rear seat has adequate legroom

With a wheelbase of 2600mm, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is quite spacious and has adequate legroom for rear passengers. That said, we did notice a central tunnel which limits the rear cabin to being a 4-seater. Storage and practicality is good even though the boot capacity has been reduced to under 300-liter in the hybrid version because of the battery placement.

Features From a dual-pane panoramic sunroof to a head-up display

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is one of the best equipped SUVs in its class thanks to segment first features like a customizable head-up display, a 360-degree-view camera and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof with double opening. Other than that, you also get a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, wireless charging, ambient lighting, cooled seats, six airbags, and connected car technology.

Performance The hybrid powertrain is very smooth

The hybrid version has a 1.5-liter petrol engine and an electric motor with a combined output of 115hp and a standard eCVT gearbox. You first drive off in EV mode and then depending on the available charge, the engine kicks in. The process is seamless. When coasting, the EV mode does come on again. Power delivery is linear with terrific refinement.

Ride quality The car has a pliant ride quality

The ride quality of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is pliant and it absorbs broken road surfaces with aplomb along with stable cornering abilities. The high speed stability is also excellent even though when driven hard, the engine does get a bit audible. The biggest highlight of the hybrid version is the terrific 27.97km/l mileage figure while real world figures are also an impressive 22-23km/l.

Our verdict Should you but it?

We expect Toyota's Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid to be priced under Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and that would make it excellent value for money in terms of the terrific efficiency that it offers along with the refinement of this hybrid powertrain. Overall, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is easily one of the biggest threats to the current segment leaders and is definitely worth waiting for.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Premium styling Excellent efficiency Smooth hybrid powertrain Pliant ride quality Long equipment list Bad Stuff: Lacks rear headroom Lacks some features like a powered handbrake