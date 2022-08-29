Auto

Benelli TRK 702 ADV arrives with stylish looks: Check features

Benelli TRK 702 is available in two trims (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian automaker Benelli has launched its TRK 702 motorbike in China. It is available in two variants: off-road and on-road. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and offers many features, including a camera for recording videos while riding. It is fueled by a 693cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 75hp.

The Benelli TRK 702 draws styling cues from the TRK 502, which is one of the brand's bestselling adventure bikes.

The motorcycle should witness decent sales in the Chinese market and might arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU).

In our country, it would rival the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

Design The bike has 17-inch wheels and heated grips

Benelli TRK 702 sports heated grips, heated seats, an upswept exhaust, a muscular fuel tank, a prominent beak, and a transparent visor. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup and can store 20 liters of fuel. The road-going model rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, while the off-road-biased variant sits on 17-inch spoked rims shod in dual-purpose tires.

Information It runs on a 75hp, 693cc engine

Benelli TRK 702 draws power from a 693cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 75hp and a peak torque of 68.2Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli TRK 702 ADV is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Benelli TRK 702: Pricing

In China, the Benelli TRK 702 starts at CNY 46,800 (roughly Rs. 5.4 lakh) and goes up to CNY 50,800 (approximately Rs. 5.9 lakh). The bike should also arrive in our country.