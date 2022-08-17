Auto

Honda Activa Premium Edition revealed in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 17, 2022, 04:56 pm 2 min read

Honda Activa Premium Edition flaunts gold-colored elements (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has unveiled the Premium Edition variant of the Activa scooter in India. It is the range-topping model in the line-up. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a similar silhouette to the standard model but features gold-colored embellishments and wheels to distinguish it from the lower trim levels. It will likely remain mechanically unaltered to the current-generation Activa 6G.

Activa is the segment-leading scooter in the 110cc category in India. It is responsible for the largest chunk of sales for Honda on our shores.

The Japanese brand is currently selling the sixth generation of the two-wheeler in our country and has achieved a cumulative sales figure of over 2.5 crore units since 2001.

The Premium Edition will likely follow the same success mantra.

Introducing the new Activa Premium Edition with a glamorous look that will turn heads, wherever you go. pic.twitter.com/jrQAH0jmMC — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) August 16, 2022

Design The scooter sports all-LED lighting setup

The Honda Activa Premium Edition flaunts a gold-colored treatment on top of the apron-mounted air vents, the badging on the body panels, and steel wheels. It features a brown-colored single-piece seat and footboard, an LED headlight, angular mirrors, an external fuel filler cap, a grab rail, and an LED taillight with integrated indicators. The scooter houses an analog instrument cluster and multifunctional key slot.

Information It will be backed by a 110cc, fuel-injected engine

Honda is yet to announce the technical specifications for the Activa Premium Edition. However, the scooter will likely retain the 110cc fuel-injected, air-cooled engine from the Activa 6G. The mill develops 7.68hp of power, 8.79Nm of torque, and is paired with a CVT gearbox.

Safety It will get telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, the Activa Premium Edition will be equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) to avoid skidding on loose or uneven road surfaces. The suspension duties on the scooter will be carried out by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Honda Activa Premium Edition: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Activa Premium Edition will be announced by Honda soon. We expect the scooter to carry a premium over the Activa 6G DLX model, which costs Rs. 74,400 (ex-showroom) in India.