SKODA KUSHAQ gains Tire Pressure Monitoring System and start/stop features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 17, 2022, 11:25 am 2 min read

SKODA KUSHAQ sports 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has updated the feature list of the KUSHAQ SUV in India with a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and start/stop recuperation technology as standard. This is a welcome move from the Czech carmaker after it replaced the 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an 8.0-inch one due to the semiconductor shortage last month. However, there are no changes to the pricing of the car.

SKODA has a long history of 120 years as an automaker. The brand is known for creating some of the most tech-forward products at a value-for-money pricing.

The KUSHAQ is the Czech carmaker's answer to the highly-popular mid-sized SUV segment and it continues to receive good response.

The four-wheeler was praised by the critics and customers for its ride and handling characteristics.

Exteriors The SUV has all-LED lighting setup and chrome-surrounded butterfly grille

The SKODA KUSHAQ flaunts an aggressive design language and features a muscular bonnet, dual-pod LED headlight units, skid plates on the front and rear, a raked windscreen, and a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the four-wheeler has wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

Information It is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options

The KUSHAQ is backed by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 115hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol unit that churns out 150hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by either a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors It features a digital instrument cluster and multiple airbags

On the inside, the SKODA KUSHAQ has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Information SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base Active Peace variant and goes up to Rs. 19.49 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo DSG trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

