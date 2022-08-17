SKODA KUSHAQ gains Tire Pressure Monitoring System and start/stop features
SKODA has updated the feature list of the KUSHAQ SUV in India with a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and start/stop recuperation technology as standard. This is a welcome move from the Czech carmaker after it replaced the 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an 8.0-inch one due to the semiconductor shortage last month. However, there are no changes to the pricing of the car.
- The KUSHAQ is the Czech carmaker's answer to the highly-popular mid-sized SUV segment and it continues to receive good response.
- The four-wheeler was praised by the critics and customers for its ride and handling characteristics.
The SKODA KUSHAQ flaunts an aggressive design language and features a muscular bonnet, dual-pod LED headlight units, skid plates on the front and rear, a raked windscreen, and a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the four-wheeler has wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.
The KUSHAQ is backed by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 115hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol unit that churns out 150hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by either a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
On the inside, the SKODA KUSHAQ has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base Active Peace variant and goes up to Rs. 19.49 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo DSG trim (all prices, ex-showroom).