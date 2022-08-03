Auto

Tata Tiago NRG gets an XT variant: Check price, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 03, 2022, 02:44 pm 2 min read

Tata Tiago NRG XT features an all-black interior (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has launched a new XT variant of its rugged hatchback, the Tiago NRG in India. It costs Rs. 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The new trim sits below the XZ and XZA AMT variants and retains the all-around black cladding that gives the car a crossover look. The vehicle is powered by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 84hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is one of the top automakers in India in terms of sales and the Tiago is the highest-selling hatchback for the brand on our shores.

The homegrown carmaker had introduced the NRG model in 2016 with a rugged styling to appeal to a wider range of potential customers.

The new XT variant tries to offer a slightly better value-for-money proposition.

Exteriors The car flaunts blacked-out roof rails and silvered skid plates

The Tata Tiago NRG XT sports a tough-looking exterior and features black cladding, a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, swept-back headlights, and silvered skid plates. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 14-inch hyper-style wheels. Wrap-around taillights, black cladding on the boot lid, a window wiper, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

Information It runs on an 84hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Tata Tiago NRG XT runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that does duty on the standard Tiago. The mill generates 84hp of power and 113Nm of torque. It is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors It gets an all-black interior with 3.5-inch infotainment system

On the inside, the Tata Tiago NRG XT features an all-black interior with a minimalist dashboard design, fabric upholstery, manual AC, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses a digital instrument cluster and a 3.5-inch Harman infotainment system. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and crash sensors.

Information Tata Tiago NRG XT: Pricing

In India, the entry-level XT variant of the Tata Tiago NRG costs Rs. 6.42 lakh. The prices go up to Rs. 7.38 lakh for the range-topping XZA AMT model (all prices, ex-showroom).