Tata Tiago NRG gets an XT variant: Check price, features
Tata Motors has launched a new XT variant of its rugged hatchback, the Tiago NRG in India. It costs Rs. 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The new trim sits below the XZ and XZA AMT variants and retains the all-around black cladding that gives the car a crossover look. The vehicle is powered by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 84hp of power.
- Tata Motors is one of the top automakers in India in terms of sales and the Tiago is the highest-selling hatchback for the brand on our shores.
- The homegrown carmaker had introduced the NRG model in 2016 with a rugged styling to appeal to a wider range of potential customers.
- The new XT variant tries to offer a slightly better value-for-money proposition.
The Tata Tiago NRG XT sports a tough-looking exterior and features black cladding, a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, swept-back headlights, and silvered skid plates. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 14-inch hyper-style wheels. Wrap-around taillights, black cladding on the boot lid, a window wiper, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.
The Tata Tiago NRG XT runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that does duty on the standard Tiago. The mill generates 84hp of power and 113Nm of torque. It is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
On the inside, the Tata Tiago NRG XT features an all-black interior with a minimalist dashboard design, fabric upholstery, manual AC, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses a digital instrument cluster and a 3.5-inch Harman infotainment system. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and crash sensors.
In India, the entry-level XT variant of the Tata Tiago NRG costs Rs. 6.42 lakh. The prices go up to Rs. 7.38 lakh for the range-topping XZA AMT model (all prices, ex-showroom).