2023 BMW C 400 GT breaks cover globally: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 24, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

2023 BMW C 400 GT gets a new color option (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

German automaker BMW Motorrad has finally revealed the 2023 version of the C 400 GT maxi-style scooter. It will also arrive in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and offers several electronic riding aids, including ride-by-wire throttle. It is backed by a 350cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 34hp.

The changes in the 2023 version of the BMW C 400 GT are restricted to the addition of a new color option. It should rack up decent sales in the overseas markets.

The vehicle will arrive here as a completely built unit (CBU), but would be bought only by a handful of buyers because of its hefty price tag.

The 2023 BMW C 400 GT has a headlight-mounted front apron, a USB charging port, a raised transparent windscreen, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. The maxi-scooter packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a TFT instrument console with BMW Motorrad Connectivity, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It is offered in Exclusive Callisto Gray Metallic, Triple Black, and Alpine White shades.

The new BMW C 400 GT runs on a 350cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 34hp and a peak torque of 35Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW C 400 GT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with BMW Motorrad ABS and ride-by-wire throttle for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

In the US, the 2023 BMW C 400 GT sports a price figure of $8,245 (around Rs. 6.6 lakh). The premium two-wheeler is expected to make its way to India by the end of this year.

