Silence S01+, with sporty looks, revealed: Check features, price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 03, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Silence S01+ delivers 137km of range (Photo credit: Silence Urban Mobility)

Spanish automaker Silence Urban Mobility has introduced its S01+ scooter in Europe. Its debut in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a futuristic design and offers full-LED illumination as well as a digital instrument cluster. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 137km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Silence S01+ offers good looks, a long list of features, and a claimed performance equivalent to that of a 125cc motorcycle. It might attract a lot of buyers in the Old Continent.

Sadly, the two-wheeler is unlikely to arrive in India considering the brand has no presence in our market. If it does, the rivalry in the electric scooter segment would be raised.

Design The scooter has a USB port and windshield

The Silence S01+ has a headlight-mounted front apron, a windscreen, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with red detailing and a storage compartment beneath it, and Anthracite Gray paintwork. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, a USB port, and a digital instrument cluster with embedded Google Maps, and smartphone connectivity support. It rides on blacked-out wheels and tips the scales at 111kg.

Information It attains a top speed of 110km/h

The Silence S01+ packs a 5.6kWh or 7.5kWh Lithium-ion battery pack linked to an electric motor. The setup allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-48km/h in 3.9 seconds, hit a top speed of 110km/h, and deliver a range of up to 137km per charge.

Safety It gets 3 riding modes

The Silence S01+ is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system. It also gets three riding modes (Sport, City, ECO) and a reverse mode. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and an adjustable shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Silence S01+: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Silence S01+ electric scooter sports a price figure of £6,795 (around Rs. 6.5 lakh). However, no details related to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.