Auto

2023 BMW F 900 XR breaks cover; India launch soon

2023 BMW F 900 XR breaks cover; India launch soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 02, 2022, 03:35 pm 2 min read

2023 BMW F 900 XR is available in 3 shades (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

German automaker BMW Motorrad has unveiled the 2023 version of the F 900 XR motorbike for the global markets. It is available in three color options. As for the highlights, the motorcycle bears a head-turning look and offers several electronic riding aids, including traction control. It runs on an 895cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 103.2hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Barring the addition of new color options, the 2023 BMW F 900 XR remains unchanged. It should rack up decent sales in the overseas markets.

The sporty-looking vehicle is expected to debut in India later this year. It should arrive here as a completely built unit (CBU) and the rivalry in the luxury bike segment will be raised significantly.

Design The bike flaunts heated grips and a windshield

The 2023 BMW F 900 XR has a muscular fuel tank, fairings with vents, a side-mounted exhaust, heated grips, adaptive cornering lights, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled 6.5-inch full-color TFT instrument console, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It is up for grabs in Racing Blue Metallic, Triple Black, and Light White color options.

Information It is backed by a 103hp, 895cc engine

The 2023 BMW F 900 XR is fueled by an 895cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 103.2hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 92Nm at 6,500rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

The 2023 BMW F 900 XR is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels to ensure the rider's safety. It also gets ABS, engine brake control, traction control, and riding modes for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable shock absorber on the rear end.

Information 2023 BMW F 900 XR: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2023 version of the BMW F 900 XR sports tourer carries a price tag of $11,695 (around Rs. 9.2 lakh). The bike should make its way to India later this year.